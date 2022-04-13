As you work your way through the galaxy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll find multiple side quests and missions to complete. These are a great way to expand your growing roster in the game or even add more ships to your collection. For the No Arm in Asking quest, you’ll need to complete the Armed and Ready mission to continue. In this guide, we cover how to complete Armed and Ready in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

After speaking with Doctor Evazan in the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine, you can find the Armed and Ready quest. You’ll first need to accept the No arm in Asking side quest, and then you’ll need to head to Kashyyyk to speak with Grakchawwaa to start the Armed and Ready side mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon accepting the quest, Grakchawwaa will need to complete a smuggling mission full of spare droid arms and bring them to Tatooine. Upon receiving the quest, you’ll need to hyperspace from your current location and transport to Mos Eisley on Tatooine. On the way, you can expect to be ambushed by multiple Imperial and Bounty Hunter combatants attempting to steal your cargo. You’ll need to defeat three ambushes before making it to Tatooine.

After the final wave, you’ll need to head over to the Mos Eisley Cantina to speak with Doctor Evazan, who made the order. Once you speak with him, you’ll have completed the quest.