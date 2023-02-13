Hogwarts Legacy is filled with quests for you to take on and tasks for you to complete. Most of the quests that you discover in the game will come from your fellow students and the professors of Hogwarts. One such quest is ‘Beeting’ a Curse which comes from Samantha. Her brother has been cursed after taking an item from the Dale Family Tomb and his feet are now beets. Best return the item to the tomb before the rabbits can eat his feet off. This guide will show you how to complete ‘Beeting’ a Curse in Hogwarts Legacy.

‘Beeting’ a Curse walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

‘Beeting’ a Curse is one of the many side quests that you can unlock in Hogwarts Legacy. This quest appears after you have completed the second trial and the season has progressed to winter. Once this happens, head to the greenhouse and talk to Samantha. She can be found near the Herbology classroom. She will tell you about the curse and ask you to return an item to the Dale Family Tomb in hopes that it will break the curse.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to Samantha, head to the Dale Family Tomb. It is located to the east of Brocburrow. Brocburrow can be found to the southeast of Hogwarts. You can easily reach it if you have purchased a broom or you can always use a mount like a Hippogriff.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the tomb and follow the pathway inside. When you come to the crossroads, you can take the forward or right paths to continue further. This will lead to a room with Devil’s Snare. Make sure to cast Lumos to avoid taking damage from this nasty plant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the other side of the Devil’s Snare, you will slide down a steep hill and come face-to-face with a Troll. Luckily, sliding down this hill shouldn’t aggro it. You can use the Disillusionment spell to sneak around the Troll if you don’t think you can fight it yet. Locate the hole in the wall near one of the pyres. Take this path to find the tomb of Marmaduke. Place the item back in the tomb.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the item has been placed, you can head back to Samantha. Go back to the room with the Troll and locate the climbing platforms. Use this path to get back to the entrance of the cave. Once you are out, head back to Samantha to complete the quest.