All classes in Hogwarts Legacy

With Hogwarts Legacy taking place in the wide area surrounding the school of witchcraft and wizardry, it is not that surprising that you would be stuck having to take some classes. Luckily, these are not your average boring courses in the real world but instead will teach your character a lot about the magical world around them. Here are all of the classes you will attend in Hogwarts Legacy.

This list is all we know of the classes in Hogwarts Legacy as of the first gameplay trailer. We will update this when we know more.

Beasts

In Beasts class, you will learn how to interact with magical creatures. From the gameplay trailer, it appears that eventually, you will be able to ride a Hippogriff around the school grounds.

Broomstick Flying

Getting better at flying your broomstick will allow you to travel around the world faster than walking everywhere.

Charms

Charms class teaches you how to use various spells that will be important for you in the game, like the Shield Charm.

Defense Against the Dark Arts

Defense Against the Dark Arts is focused on teaching you spells to help you protect yourself against would-be attackers. For example, Expelliarmus to disarm your opponent.

Herbology

Herbology is a class focused on magical plants. You are taught how to make use of them in the world —for example, pulling a Mandrake out so that it screams and disorientates enemies.

Potions

As you might expect, you learn about making potions in Potions class. These will make you stronger in various areas, like turning your body to stone in combat to withstand more damage.