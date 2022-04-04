How to complete Breaker Switch Breakdown challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You can fly multiple starships that appear in the Star Wars movies in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. One of the more notable starfighters in the game is the ARC-170 Starfighter, the one the Clone Troopers flew during the Clone Wars. You can unlock it by completing the Breaker Switch Breakdown challenge. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Breaker Switch Breakdown challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can start the challenge by speaking to the Bith in Coruscant. You can find them on the east side of the map, locked out of their building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak with them, and you’ll see them attempt to unlock the door, but it does not work. You’ll need to help them out. To do this, follow the red line connected to the top of the door, around the side of the building, leading you to the back.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the back, you’ll need to get on top of the roof. We recommend using a Hero or Bounty Hunter character’s grappling hook to reach the top. Once you’re up there, you’ll need to destroy the gold objects keeping the door shut, which can only be destroyed by a Bounty Hunter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon destroying the locks, the door will open up and you’ll need to activate the switches to make them all blue. The quickest way to do this is by clicking the middle left button, the far right button, the far left button, and then the middle left button again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once all of the buttons are blue, return to the front of the shop and speak to the Bith to receive your ARC-170 Starfighter.