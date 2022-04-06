How to complete Brief Encounter challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are multiple side quests and challenges for you to complete throughout the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga adventure. Many of the side quests reward you for unlocking certain characters, whereas others allow you to find Kyber Bricks. You’ll need Kyber Bricks to unlock the upgrades your characters use throughout the game. The Brief Encounter challenge is one of them. In this guide, we detail how to complete Brief Encounter in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Brief Encounter challenge inside Echo Base on Hoth. You’ll need to progress through Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back to gain access to this location. On the west side of the map, you can find it inside the Briefing Room.

Here, there will be a Kyber Brick stuck behind a locked door. The only way to access this door and open it is to use the computer consoles to the left of the door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, all of the consoles are frozen. You need to reactivate them. To do this, destroy the console at the center of the room and then use an Astromech character to access the terminal. The projector at the front of the will activate, and you’ll need to place the computers in the correct order.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here’s the order of the computer screens: TIE Fighter, AT-ST, AT-AT, and then TIE Bomber. After you place all of the computer terminals in the correct order, you’ll be able to access the room and grab the Kyber Brick, completing the Brief Encounter challenge.