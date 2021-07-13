How to complete Clearing House in Red Dead Online

The Clearing House contract you can complete for Blood Money Crimes in Red Dead Online will have you stealing a small stash from a hideout. The ones protecting are not too powerful, and there are only a handful of them, but finding the stash can be a little challenging, especially if you’re left to look around and try to find the exact spot you need to grab it. This is how you complete the Clearing House contract in Red Dead Online and find the stash location.

When you receive the quest, you’ll be dropped in the middle of a road with a waypoint to your target’s hideout. It’s not too far down the road in front of you. However, there are a handful of guards protecting the place. You can choose to take them out quietly or use your gun for a more direct approach.

After clearing all of the hostiles, you then have to search the area to find the valuables. Unfortunately, none of the valuables are there. So what you have to do is go to the front porch of the house and interact with the piece of paper on the ground. It gives you a clue of where you need to go next.

The location of where this group hid their stash is not too far away from your current position. When you arrive there, you’ll have to search the area to see where the stash was hidden. We could find it on the furthest point, next to one an abandoned buildings right on the edge of the search area. When we got close to the location, the stash’s exact location was given to us.

With the stash acquired, all you have to do now is hop on your horse and ride to the drop-off location. When you arrive there, place the stash on the ground, and you’ll have completed the Clearing House contract for the Blood Money Crimes activities.