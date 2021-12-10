How to complete Cloud Forest in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Cloud Forest is the second Milestone in the third Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to find a lush world along your journey through the Expedition, which can be rather tricky. However, we’ve found an easy planet that you can land on along the main path so that you can complete the Expedition as quickly as possible, and this guide explains where it is.

Visit Repri Omega

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can complete Cloud Forest extremely quickly by heading to one of the planets in the same system as the first Rendezvous Point for this Expedition. Within the system is a planet called Repri Omega. It’s the smallest world in the system and is red. To find it, you need to fly close to Pomp XVII, which Repri Omega appears to be a moon of. The world didn’t appear for use until we’d flown to and past Pomp XVII, so if you cant’ see it, try flying around that planet a few times.

When you do see Repri Omega, all you need to do is land on the planet to trigger the completion of Cloud Forest. After that, you can claim a Supreme Movement System Upgrade, a Fossil Sample, and a Supreme Hazard Protection Upgrade from the Expedition menu.