The side quests in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga take you all over the galaxy. You’ll want to complete these missions to unlock new characters and earn rewards in the game’s Galaxy Free Play mode, playing with your favorite characters. For those who want to do some smuggling, you can work on Crates to Crait. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Crates to Crait in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll need to make sure you have access to Kamino Space and Crait. You can unlock Kamino through Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Crait becomes available as you progress through Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. You’ll find Crates to Crait in Kamino Space.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you accept the mission, you’ll receive the cargo from the smuggler. Your next step is to head to Crait space. You’ll be able to immediately hyperspace there. On the way to Crait, you’ll be attacked by multiple targets attempting to apprehend that cargo. You’ll need to fight against three waves of targets before you can reach Crait.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive in Crait space, you’ll need to find the target with the gold star in space. When you link up with them, you’ll be able to turn in the cargo, completing the mission.