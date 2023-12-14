How to Complete Crispin Elite Trial Super Spicy Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk

There’s a new Elite Four to challenge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, and each comes with a unique challenge for you to attempt to conquer. For Crispin, he wants you to make a Spicy Sandwich using specific ingredients you have to get from other trainers.

You have to acquire these ingredients by speaking with the trainers near Crispin, but the correct ingredients are difficult to determine. It comes down to the hints that require you to make a Spicy Sandwich, and that means you need to utilize hot ingredients. Here’s what you need to know about how to create a Spicy Sandwich to complete Crispin’s Challenge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk.

How To Make a Super Spicy Sandwich in The Indigo Disk

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to collect seven ingredients from the trainers surrounding Crispin to create a Super Spicy Sandwich. The ingredients you need to find are Chili Sauce, Chorizo, Fiery Pick, Mayonnaise, Mustard, an Onion, and two Jalapenos.

Each of these ingredients comes from the students surrounding Crispin’s immediate area, so you won’t have to go far to find them. However, make sure to grab some ingredients first. I recommend battling the trainer who is willing to give you Potato Salad as an ingredient because one of the trainers who gives you three ingredients will accept Potato Salad as an exchange, giving you an Onion, and you also get Cucumber and Prosciutto, but you don’t need those for the Super Spicy Sandwich in The Indigo Disk.

Related: Complete Blueberry Pokedex For The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Another easy grab is the Mayonnaise. You can find it next to the trainer who wanted Potato Salad, and you will need to complete another battle to get it for your Super Spicy Sandwich, a helpful ingredient. Turn around from here, and a trainer is willing to give you Ketchup or Chili Sauce, you really need Chili Sauce to make your Super Spicy Sandwich pop. Thankfully, they’re asking for Cucumbers, and you should have them. Trade your Cucumbers for the Chili Sauce.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the right of the trainer who gave you the Chili Sauce, there’s another trainer who asks you a trivia question. They ask, “What do you get when you mix eggs, oil, and vinegar?” The answer to this is Mayonnaise, which should be the first answer. When you’ve correctly told them this, the trainer gives you an Egg, Olive Oil, and Vinegar. Although none of these ingredients are what you need, they can get to other ingredients you desperately need.

Related: All Starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Indigo Disk & Where to Find Them

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, make your way over to the group of three, behind these trainers. Here, you can speak to the trainer on the left offering Marmalade and Mustard. You can trade your Vinegar for the Mustard. From there, the trainer on the right will trade you an egg for Chorizons, another critical ingredient. Finally, the trainer in the far back will offer a trade for Prosciutto and Olive Oil, giving you a Jalapeno. This is only one of the two Jalapenos you need to find, and the final one is behind Crispin, next to a rock.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The trainer willing to trade you for the second Jalapeno gives you the chance to battle them for it, or you can give them 50 BP. The choice is yours, depending on how many BPs you’ve earned up to this point. I decided to battle him rather than offer any BPs.

Now, the last thing you need to get is the Fiery Pick. However, you get that from Crispin. He offers it as a final touch to your sandwich, and you should be forced to select this after submitting your Super Spicy Sandwich in The Indigo Disk, and you’ll have completed his trial to battle him in the Elite Four.