In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk, several starter Pokemon from previous generations are making their way to the game. You’ll have a chance to catch these starter Pokemon and add them to your collection if you missed them from previous Tera Raid events.

These Pokemon are a way for The Indigo Disk to pay respect to the history of other mainline Pokemon games, but it’s also a way to grab many fan favorites that did not appear in the base game. There’s a specific way you have to go about catching these Pokemon. Here’s what you need to know about how to get all starter Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk and where to find them.

How to Get All Starter Pokemon in The Indigo Disk

You unlock the Starter Pokemon by buying the League Club Support Board and purchasing the 3,000 BP unlocks. These will give you access to the Starter Pokemon in each region, and then you can freely capture them to your heart’s content as you explore Blueberry Academy.

There are four upgrades for the unique biomes that you have to unlock in The Indigo Disk for a chance to catch every Starter Pokemon. You should be able to find the Starter Pokemon throughout these regions, expanding your Blueberry Pokedex. It does require a good amount of BP for these unlocks, and you can earn this by playing through The Indigo Disk story.

How to get Bulbasaur in The Indigo Disk

Bulbasaur from the Kanto region has made its way over to The Indigo Disk. You have a chance to add this Pokemon to your collection by purchasing the Coastal Biodiversity upgrade from the Support Board. Then you can make your way to the lower power of this region to get Bulbasaur.

How to get Charmander in The Indigo Disk

Charmander is one of the returning Pokemon for The Indigo Disk. Although you can acquire it from Tera Raids while Charizard was available, Charmander can begin spawning in your world after you purchase the Savanna Biome upgrade from the Support Board.

How to get Chikorita in The Indigo Disk

Chikorita is also appearing in The Indigo Disk. If you’re on the hunt for this Pokemon to add to your team, make sure to purchase the Coastal Biodiversity upgrade from the Support Board, and then you can get Chikorita on the far northeast part of the Coastal biome.

How to get Chimchar in The Indigo Disk

You will want to make sure you’ve purchased the Polar biodiversity boost from the Support Board for a chance to get Chimchar. You can find Chimchar on the northwest portion of the map shortly after this purchase, and get a chance of tracking it down.

How to get Cyndaquill in The Indigo Disk

Cyndaquill is also hanging out in the Polar region. You will need to purchase the Polar Biodiversity Boost upgrade from the Support Board, and then you can make your way to the northern part of the Polar biome to find it.

How to get Fennekin in The Indigo Disk

Fennekin will also appear in The Savanna biome of The Indigo Disk. You can unlock the chance for Fennekin appearing by purchasing the Savanna Biodiversity upgrade from the Support Board, and then make your way close to the center of The Savanna to find it.

How to get Grookey in The Indigo Disk

Grookey is another Grass-type starter Pokemon that you can find in the Coastal biome. You will need to grab the Coastal Biodiversity upgrade from the Support Board, and then you will begin working on trying to get Grookey to add to your growing Pokedex for The Indigo Disk.

How to get Litten in The Indigo Disk

Litten is another returning Starter Pokemon to The Indigo Disk, and you will have a chance to find it in the Canyon biome. You will need to purchase the Canyon Biodiversity boost from the Support Board for Litten to begin spawning at your Blueberry Academy.

How to get Mudkip in The Indigo Disk

You can get Mudkip by purchasing the Coastal Biodiversity upgrade from the Support Board with your 3,000 BP. You can find Mudkip close to the center of this area and add it to your Indigo Disk Pokedex after you catch it.

How to get Oshawott in The Indigo Disk

Oshawott likes to explore the colder regions in The Indigo Disk, and you can find it in the Polar biome. You will need to purchase the Polar Biodiversity upgrade from the Support Board, and then you can track it down by exploring the far northwest region in the Polar biome.

How to get Piplup in The Indigo Disk

When searching for Piplup, make sure to purchase the Polar Region Terarium Club boost. Piplup will have a chance to appear in the northwest portion of Blueberry Academy shortly after you’ve purchased this upgrade.

How to get Popplio in The Indigo Disk

You can find Popplio in the Coastal region of The Indigo Disk. This means you will need to purchase the Coastal Biodiversity upgrade from the Support Board using 3,000 BP, and then you can find it in the water on the far east side of the map.

How to get Rowlet in The Indigo Disk

Rowlet will appear in the Savanna region of The Indigo Disk. You must purchase the Support Board Savanna biome upgrade for Rowlet to begin spawning at your Blueberry academy, giving you a chance to get them.

How to get Scorbunny in The Indigo Disk

Scorbunny will appear in the Polar Region of The Indigo Disk. You will need to make sure you’ve purchased the Terarium Club biodiversity boost for the Polar Region to begin seeing Scorbunny spawning in this area.

How to get Snivy in The Indigo Disk

You can get Snivy to begin appearing in your world after you purchase the Savanna biome. You must purchase the Savanna Biome upgrade from the Support Board, and then you can begin exploring this region for a chance to encounter Snivy.

How to get Sobble in The Indigo Disk

Sobble is in The Indigo Disk, and if you want to catch this shy creature, make sure to grab the Savanna Biome upgrade from the Support Board. The purchase costs 3,000 BP, but then you get to have Sobble appearing at Blueberry Academy, and you can add it to your Pokedex.

How to get Squirtle in The Indigo Disk

Squirtle is hiding in the rocks; you can find them by exploring the Canyon region in The Indigo Disk. This means you will need to purchase the Canyon Biodiversity upgrade from the Support Board for 3,000 BP, and then you can get Squirtle to add to your growing collection.

How to get Tepig in The Indigo Disk

If you’re exploring the Canyon biome for Squirtle, there’s a good chance you can also find Tepig in this region. You do need to have the Canyon Biodiversity upgrade for Tepig to appear, and then you can find it in the gross, close to the rocks on the south side of the Canyon biome.

How to get Torchic in The Indigo Disk

For those on the hunt for Torchic, this Pokemon will appear in the Polar region of The Indigo Disk. Like the others, make sure to purchase the Polar Biodiversity boost upgrade from the Support Board to get Torchic in The Indigo Disk.

How to get Totodile in The Indigo Disk

Totodile is another starter Pokemon that you can get by unlocking the Savanna biome upgrade. You must purchase it for 3,000 BP, and the Totodile will start appearing in this region, in the upper part of the southwest area of Blueberry Academy.

How to get Treecko in The Indigo Disk

For those searching for Treecko, go to the Canyon Biome after you grab the Canyon Biodiversity upgrade. Treecko should begin appearing in these regions, on the small islands on the west side, surrounded by the water.

How to get Turtwig in The Indigo Disk

The final starter Pokemon you can find in The Indigo Disk is Turtwig. Like Treecko, Turtwig has a chance to show up in the Canyon Biome, which means you need to unlock the Canyon Biodiversity if you want to get Turtwig for your Pokedex.