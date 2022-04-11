The Death Star is a superweapon capable of destroying an entire planet with one well-placed shot. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have the chance to unlock both the Death Star and the Death Star II by completing specific missions and buying those capital ships. Before you can unlock the Death Star II, you need to complete Doom Ball III. In this guide, we cover how to complete Doom Ball III in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this mission on Endor in the Ewok Village. You’ll be able to access it after completing Episode VI: Return of the Jedi. You can find it right next to the landing pad, and you’ll need a Protocol Dorid to speak with the mission-giver.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After grabbing it, you’ll need to find debris from the Death Star II. When the superweapon blew up, it scattered its pieces all over Endor Space. You’re looking for nine pieces. You can find them in orbit, and you’ll need to take your ship up to find them all. When you arrive in orbit, you’ll want to look for the Death Star II in the large golden circles. You won’t see them on your map, but you can see them while piloting your ship.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Some of these locations may have TIE-fighters defending them, but most of these areas are clear. After collecting them all, you can return to the Ewok Village to turn them in. After you visit the mission-giver, you’ll have the chance to buy the Death Star II for 2,000,000 Studs.