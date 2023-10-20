How to Complete Downtown Queens Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

There are multiple Prowler Stashes scattered throughout the city in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. One of them is in Downtown Queens, and there are a few things you need to know to crack it open and complete this side activity.

Getting into the large container where you can find the Prowler Stash can take a bit of maneuvering. You’ll need to think on your toes to get around it, and you’ll also want to make sure to prepare for a fight at the end of this encounter. Here’s what you need to know about completing the Downtown Queens Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How to Access Shipping Container in Downtown Queens Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you initially arrive at the location, it can be tricky to track down the entrance of the Prowler Stash in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. You want to look at the center of this area and check out the shipping container. Here, you’ll discover that the entrance to the Prowler Stash is inside the container, but it’s presently blocked off by a large piece of construction equipment. The way you go about getting around it is by making your way to the side of it and scanning the entrance. After you’ve done that, you can now highlight the shipping container as your target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you know where to find the Prowler Stash, the next step is to unlock the container. Rather than trying to use your web in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, or your super strength to unblock the path, make your way to the right and on top of other shipping containers. From this angle, you can use your web to pull a lever, lifting the container and making it easy to clear the entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only thing left for you to do is to overlook the shipping container and use your web to pull it open. Similar to the other Prowler Stashes in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it does require you to be at the correct angle to open it up, granting you access to the inside. Once you’re in, the stash is in the back of the container, and you can take the tech with you.

However, this encounter is not over yet. When you’re finished and leave the shipping container, you’ll be ambushed by Kraven’s hunters. They were looking for the Prowler tech as well and will try to prevent you from leaving with it, but you should be able to make short work of them to complete this side activity in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.