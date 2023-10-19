Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How To Get Just Let Go Trophy

There are a few trophies in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that look back and remember the events that took place in the past games. The Just Let Go trophy is one of those, where Miles needs to revisit a location that was shown at the end of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

If you haven’t played that game, or can’t remember what happened in that last scene with Miles then you’re going to have a tough time trying to figure this one out. This was an interesting puzzle to get to the bottom of and is one of the rarer trophies you can obtain. Here is what you need to know to get the Just Let Go Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Just Let Go Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Just Let Go Trophy in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 says that you need to ‘As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together.’ This science trophy is in one of the final scenes of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, where Miles leaves the award sitting high up on the ledge of a Church. This is where you’ll need to look to get the Just Let Go Trophy, also make sure before you begin that you are playing as Miles Morales. If not, open the FNSM app by swiping left on the DualSense Touchpad, and hold the square button to change from Peter to Miles.

Where to Find the Science Trophy Miles and Phin Won Together

Image by Gamepur

There are a couple of churches across New York in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but you’ll need to look for the science trophy in the Financial District at Trinity Church – which is towards the south end of the region. Once you get to this church, you have to make your way to the ledge on the outside of the main tower – which is above the second-floor roof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This can be done by either swinging there with your webs, crawling along the walls, using your webwings to glide there from another building, or looking at the platforms and pressing the two trigger buttons to pull yourself up. You should see the blue square trophy sitting here on this ledge, and you can interact with it by pressing the triangle button. After a quick cutscene plays out you’ll receive the Just Let Go trophy.

Who is Phin in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Image via PlayStation YouTube

Phin Mason was Miles’ best friend growing up, however, during the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it’s revealed that Phin is the Tinkerer and the leader of a terrorist faction called Underground. In the final encounter of the game, Phin is killed by sacrificing herself to save the city from a devastating explosion. During the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Miles Morales we see Miles placing the science award that he won with Phin on top of Trinity Church and saying goodbye.