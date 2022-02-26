Edgar, the one protecting Castle Morne in Elden Ring, will tell you he can not leave the Castle until his duty has been fulfilled. He is the protector of the location and has failed to do so with the many creatures laying siege to it. Not only that, but the Castle’s Sword is in the hands of one of the creatures, and he must get it back to finish his duty. In this guide, we cover how to complete Edgar’s duty in Elden Ring.

Edgar’s duty requires you to face off against the boss of the area, Leonine Misbegotten. You can find them at the back of Castle Morne, over by the beach. First, you’ll need to traverse through the Castle, down the Ramparts, into the back, and through the mist. After you’ve crossed the mist, you’ll have to face off against Leonine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon defeating them, you’ll receive the Grafted Blade Greatsword, which you can freely use for yourself. With the sword in your inventory, return to Edgar to report you’ve returned to the weapon. Edgar will appreciate what you’ve done for him and tells you he plans to reunite with Irina now that he can leave his post. You’ll continue to have the sword in your inventory, and you will use it during your journey to Elden Ring.