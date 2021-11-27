How to complete Emerald Dreams in No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers

Emerald Dreams is the seventh Milestone in Phase three of No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers. To complete it, you need to visit a system with a green star, which veteran players will know is far more complicated than it sounds. This guide explains how to complete this Milestone as fast as possible so you can get on with the vital matter of earning the Normandy SR1 Frigate.

Get lucky or warp

Screenshot by Gamepur

We were fortunate with our spawn planet in No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers and spawned on a world in a green star system. This could happen to you, and if you want to complete the Milestone upon starting the Expedition, you could restart the Expedition repeatedly until you get lucky. However, you’ll have an opportunity to complete the Milestone once you have your ship, so you shouldn’t worry about the perfect start.

While warping around the galaxy finding Rendezvous Points, you’ll come across green star systems as part of the Expedition. To reach them, you’ll need an Emeril Drive in your ship, which is built using Cadmium, a resource you can only mine in red star systems. The Expedition will guide you through upgrading your ship and getting everything you need to reach a green star system eventually, so don’t panic if you notice that your ship won’t travel to them right away.

Once you’ve completed Emerald Dreams, you can claim a Supreme Hyperdrive Upgrade, an Anomaly Detector, and 999 Emeril from the Expedition menu.