How to complete First Steps in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

First Steps is the second Milestone in Phase one of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to find your ship on the world that you’ve spawned on. However, that can be tricky if this is your first time playing the game. This guide explains how to complete First Steps, so you can get on your way to exploring space as fast as possible.

Make the most of the Nomad

While you don’t need to complete Planetary Nomad to complete this Milestone, it will definitely help. That Milestone requires you to construct the Nomad Geobay and deploy the Nomad Exocraft. This is effectively a car you can drive across the planet until you reach your ship.

From our initial spawn point on our starting planet, the journey to our ship would have taken more than eight minutes on foot. That would be slightly reduced with sprinting and some advantageous jetpack usage, but it would still have taken longer than we wanted it to. It took us less than one minute to reach our ship in the Nomad.

Regardless of how you do it, First Steps will be complete when you reach your ship. Simply follow the on-screen indicator to find it, and you’ll get a notification of completion as you approach it. After that, you can claim one Inventory Slot, ten Life Support Gels, and five Starship Launch Fuels from the Expedition menu.