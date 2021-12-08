How to complete Planetary Nomad in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Planetary Nomad is the first Milestone in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. When we started this Expedition, we spawned on an extreme world where storms threatened us almost immediately, and you’ll likely do the same. That’s why you need a Nomad to get to your ship. This guide covers completing Planetary Nomad and getting you on your way.

Step 1: Build a Nomad Geobay

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll start this Expedition with almost everything you need to build a Nomad Geobay, where you can summon a Nomad from. The only thing you won’t have is Metal Plating. You can craft one Metal Plating with 50 Ferrite Dust, so look around and start mining rocks. Once you’ve got enough Ferrite Dust, craft five Metal Plating and build your Nomad Geobay.

Step 2: Take the Nomad for a spin

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve constructed the Nomad Geobay, the Nomad will appear on it. To complete Planetary Nomad, hop into the vehicle and start riding it to your ship in the distance. The Milestone will be complete, and you’ll be able to claim a Significant Exocraft Upgrade, an Exocraft Boost Upgrade, and 500 Condensed Carbon from the Expedition menu. You’ll need the Condensed Carbon as soon as you reach your ship, so claim it as soon as you can.