The world of Hogwarts Legacy is filled with secrets for you to discover as you explore the lands around the castle and beyond. It seems as though a hidden gem can be found just about everywhere. Clementine Willardsey is anxious to know where the butterflies found throughout the lands will take you but she is too afraid to go searching. Perhaps you are brave enough to follow them through the forest. This guide will show you how to complete Follow the Butterflies in Hogwarts Legacy.

What are Butterfly Trails for in Hogwarts Legacy?

The first time you find Clementine Willardsey, she will be standing around The Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade. When you talk to her, she will mention that there are butterflies flying around the entrance to the Forbidden Forest. After hearing about this, make your way to the Forbidden Forest and you will see a large group of butterflies flying around an area near the entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Walk up to the butterflies and they will start flying away from you. Stay close to them or they will end up disappearing. Follow the butterflies for long enough and they will bring you to a treasure chest. Treasure chests found like this won’t appear under normal circumstances, you will need to follow the butterflies to find them. Once the chest appears, open it and return to Clementine. She will thank you for your bravery and the quest will be completed.

This quest introduces the Butterfly Trail mechanic. After completing this quest, you will be able to spot groups of butterflies around the castle grounds and all of Hogsfield. Simply walk up to them and follow them to obtain the treasure that they lead you to. You can spot Butterfly Trails by finding the butterfly symbol that appears on the minimap. This is similar to earlier quests in the game like the Moth to a Frame quest which teaches you how to interact with the Moth Frames around the world.