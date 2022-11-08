How to complete Greedy Gluttons Timed Research in Pokémon Go

The Greedy Gluttons event has begun in Pokémon Go. It will be a short-lived event featuring the arrival of Guzzlord, and it’s also celebrating Munchlax, releasing the shiny form for this Pokémon. While the event is active, a Timed Research is available to all players who want to work their way through these activities to earn rewards. Here’s what you need to know about completing the Greedy Gluttons Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

All Greedy Gluttons tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go

The Greedy Gluttons Timed Research will be available for a limited timed during the event. You can acquire it when it arrives in your area at 10 AM on November 9. From there, you have until November 17 at 8 PM in your local time zone to complete it, earning the rewards associated with it. It’s important to note that a Team Rocket Go Takeover event will happen on November 14. When this does, there will be a Special Research available, giving you a chance to grab a Super Rocket Radar. You can use it to track Giovanni and encounter the legendary shadow Pokémon he captured: Mewtwo.

These are al the tasks and rewards you will receive for completing the Greedy Gluttons Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

Task 1

Walk 1km – Three Nanab berries

Walk 2km – Seven Razz berries

Walk 3km – Seven Pinap berries

Walk 4km – Snorlax encounter

Walk 5km – Five Nanab berries

Walk 6km – Three Golden Razz Berries

Walk 7km – Three Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 7,000 XP, a Poffin, and a Snorlax encounter

You will receive all these rewards upon completing the task. This shouldn’t be too demanding; in contrast to the actual event, it’s all about walking. However, you earn plenty of berries and two Snorlax encounters for your trouble.