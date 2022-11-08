Is Guzzlord good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Guzzlord’s arrival to Pokémon Go is a welcome addition to the mobile game. Many players will be trying to hunt down this Ultra Beast to add it to their collection, and we can understand why they will want to do that given the overall stats and moveset for this exceptionally unique Pokémon. Here’s what you need to know about if Guzzlord is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Guzzlord in Pokémon Go

Guzzlord is a Dark and Dragon-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, and Ice-type moves, but it is resistant against Dark, Electric, Fire, Ghost, Grass, Psychic, and Water-type attacks. You primarily will want to use it in the Great and Ultra Leagues. Unfortunately, given Guzzlord’s stat distribution, you will want to pull away from using it in the Master League.

Guzzlord’s overall stats are interesting to note, as well. Regardless of using it in the Great or Ultra Leagues, Guzzlord will have a lot of health points but extremely low defense. For the Great League, it has an attack of 114, a defense of 63, and a stamina of 265. If you’re using it in the Ultra League, you can expect it to have an attack of 146, a defense of 86, and a stamina of 339. Overall, Guzzlord’s defense is low, but its massive amount of health gives it a clear advantage against other Pokémon, similar to Chansey.

When narrowing the best moveset to teach Guzzlord, we highly recommend giving it the fast move Dragon Tail and the charged attacks Dragon Claw and Crunch. Some players might want to swap out the charged attacks for Sludge Bomb, but this is optional and varies depending on the type of team you’re creating and what you’re hoping to counter when battling against other players.

Is Guzzlord good in Pokémon Go?

Overall, Guzzlord is an outstanding Pokémon for you to use in the Great and Ultra Leagues in Pokémon Go. It might not be as good an option for the Master League, and it doesn’t have too much firepower to battle against raids. Still, we believe it’ll be an excellent Pokémon for specific Great League cups and when fighting against other players.