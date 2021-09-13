How to complete Herbicide in No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

Herbicide is the sixth Milestone in Phase three of No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers. To complete it, you need to take on the seemingly insurmountable task of killing 20 hazardous flora around the planet. However, this guide has a few tips that will make it much easier for you to complete over the course of your playthrough.

Kill every hazardous plant you come across

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the very start of your playthrough in this Expedition, make sure you kill every single hazardous flora you encounter. We found the usual suspects that lurk in amongst groups of other plants that look like venus fly traps every hundred units or so. These are definitely the most prevalent hazardous flora that you’ll find, but there are a few species out there. Make sure you scan them all so that you can quickly complete the Botanist Milestone as well.

There are also smaller yellow flora that will generate gas in small spaces and try to kill you. These tend to spawn in groups of three, and killing each one will count towards the Milestone. So every time you’re in a cave, keep an eye out for them because they’ll give you an easy boost.

You may not always see the hazardous flora that’s just attacked you. If you notice that you take damage while running around near many plants, take the time to use the mining beam to cut those plants down, find the hazardous flora, and kill it. Once you’ve completed the Milestone, you can claim the Alloy Crafting Blueprints and Pilgrim Geobay Plans as a reward.