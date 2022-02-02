How to complete Homecoming in Zenith: The Last City

Homecoming is one of the main story quests in Zenith: The Last City. To complete it, you must investigate a nearby village where reports have emerged about some strange crystals and even stranger goings on. This guide explains how to complete Homecoming so you can get to the bottom of it all.

Step 1: Head to the village

Screenshot by Gamepur

The village will be marked on your map, and it’s not far away. Make your way there and get ready for a fight. The village is filled with Berzerk Sylphids, massive enemies that are at least level 5, and use a combination of magic and melee attacks. Try to stay back and take them down individually, or you’ll end up being overwhelmed.

Step 2: Destroy the crystals

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this quest, you need to destroy eight of the corrupted crystals around the village. These are the large purple crystals that you can see sticking out of the ground. You’ll have to shoot them with magic or attack them with your swords to destroy them. Watch for the XP to drop to know when you’ve successfully destroyed one. Once you’ve destroyed eight, return to Mika and complete the quest.