How to complete Homeward in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Oskoreia Festival has begun in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and many characters have arrived to join in the celebrations and prepare the warnings for the Wild Hunt. A Mad Monk has come to bring ill tidings of the Wild Hunt for everyone involved, and he’s also causing a few problems involving fire in the Homeward quest. Here’s how you complete the Homeward quest for Oskoreia Festival in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Find and speak to the Mad Monk

You’ll need to find the smoke column that the Mad Monk is creating to find his location. You can find this specific quest location to the northeast of your settlement. We highly recommend grabbing your mount to complete the journey quickly.

When you find the Mad Monk, Eivor will express their inner thoughts with the Mad Monk before fighting their worst enemy in combat. You will next need to seek the power of protection. Advance from your current position to find the stones, and then use Odin’s Sight to see the runes engraved on them. You’ll need to reach a high rock to adjust Eivor’s perspective until they see an outline of a rune.

After you align the rune, you’ll have to battle a shadow form of Eivor. There are several berries to recover your health and adrenaline nearby. Following the battle, Eivor will awaken behind the great hall with a rune painted on the structure.