How to complete Inner Daemons in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Completing some of the side quests in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands unlock additional content to explore and check out as you progress through the game. When you complete the Lyre and Brimstone quest, you’ll gain access to the Inner Daemons quest, where you’ll be helping out Zygaxis to find a new host. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Inner Daemons side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can only access this quest after completing the Lyre and Brimstone quest in Weepwild Dankness. The start of the quest will be where you completed Lyre and Brimstone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When speaking with Zygaxis, you’ll agree to help him find a new host. To do this, you’ll need to make your way to Brighthoof. You can find Zygaxis at this location, closer to the entrance of the Queen’s Gate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, you can speak with Zygaxis, who tells you to find the witches below Brighthoof. He needs you to open the gate to the catacombs, but Zygaxis won’t be able to open it using their powers because your character is too good. You’ll need to do some harmful deeds around the town, and you’ll have to choose to con townsfolk out of their money or cut in line. Then, you’ll need to deface multiple buildings or play a prank on someone. The next step is to kill annoying lovers, or don’t keep off the grass underneath your statue.

You can return to the catacomb’s entrance following the third and final sin so Zygaxis can possess you and open the gate. Once inside the area, you’ll need to clear it out from the cultists and then find the hidden switch to open up the secret passage. You can find the button not too far off from the door’s entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed down the stairs into the catacombs beneath Brighthoof. You’ll find the witches that Zygaxis, who will demand the grimoire. The witches refuse to do this, and you’ll need to defeat them to take it. You can pick up the grimoire after defeating everyone. With everyone defeated, you’ll need to talk to each of the prisoners in the catacombs to see if any of them are a suitable host for Zygaxis. After finding the correct host for Zygaxis, he will possess them, and you’ll have completed the quest.