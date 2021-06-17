How to complete Jackal operator mission Perseus Mercenary in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Jackal is a new operator you can grab with the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone battle pass for Season 4. The Jackal is available when you purchase it, so you do not have to reach a certain level to unlock him. He launches on June 17 and will be available until the end of the season. Upon purchasing him, he will have a set of missions you complete to unlock new skins for him. The operator’s mission is called Perseus Mercenary.

All Perseus Mercenary operator mission tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks you need to complete to unlock Jackal’s rewards for operator mission Perseus Mercenary.

Objective 1: Get 25 Eliminations using primary weapons 1,500 XP and Most Wanted calling card

Objective 2: Destroy 5 enemy vehicles or Scorestreaks 2,000 XP and the Death Stalker Jackal skin

Objective 3: Get 10 Point Blank kills using Shotguns 2,500 XP and the Masked Agent emblem

Objective 4: Get 25 Eliminations while using the Flak Jacket or E.O.D perks 3,000 XP and the Sand Scorpion Jackal skin



Screenshot by Gamepur

The first objective is pretty straightforward. All you need to do is defeat enemies using any of your primary weapons, which means you need to use an assault rifle, SMG, shotgun, LMG, tactical rifle, marksman rifle, or sniper rifle. You can do this on any Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer map or in a Warzone game. If you’re playing in Warzone, we recommend sticking to Plunder matches.

The next objective focuses on taking out enemy vehicles. You’ll want to modify your loadout to handle vehicles, so make sure to grab an LMG or any of the launchers to secure these kills. For those playing in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, stick to the larger maps, and Warzone players should, again, stick with Plunder.

The third objective is to eliminate players at point blank range using a shotgun. You’ll know when you’ve taken out a player in point blank range because you receive a medal whenever this happens. The best way to secure point blank range kills is to equip stun grenades and surprise your opponents while they can’t see you. It makes sneaking up behind them much more effective.

The final objective is to get 25 eliminations while using the Flak Jacket or E.O.D perks. You need to go into your preferred loadouts and make sure these are equipped before completing this challenge. Outside of having these perks equipped, there are no other requirements, making this objective easier to complete. For those sticking to Warzone, we recommend playing in Plunder matches, where you get to keep your loadout for the duration of the match.

After you’ve completed all four objectives, you’ll receive both of Jackal’s two alternative skins, a new calling card, and the Masked Agent emblem.