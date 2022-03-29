How to complete Lens of the Deceiver in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Margravine needs your help in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. She’s lost her glasses to see clearly because they were stolen from her, and you’ll need to get them back. With them, she could see invisible bridges, allowing her to explore multiple unreachable places in the Wonderlands. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Lens of the Deceiver in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

This quest is available after you clear the Wargtooth Shallows. When you reach the other side, you can find Margravine standing outside the invisible bridge that will take you to the Drowned Abyss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking with Margravine, you’ll hear her story, and she’ll inform you the ones who took her glasses are tucked away somewhere in a nearby ruin. You can find this location by visiting the highlighted place on your map to the northwest of your current position.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to complete two encounters and battle through multiple Coiled enemies when you reach the ruins. Once you’ve completed the second wave, you’ll find the glasses inside a chest that you’ll have to loot before leaving the dungeon. You’ll then need to bring them back to Margravine. She’ll use one half for herself and gives you the other. Upon picking up the item, you’ll complete the quest.