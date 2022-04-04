How to complete Locked Out challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

You’ll have to travel all over the galaxy to complete many of the challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Some of these challenges will require finding specific passwords to unlock a location. In the Locked Out challenge on Naboo, a resident has been locked out of their building, and the person who has the password is in the Uscru District. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Locked Out challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can acquire the Locked Out challenge by speaking to a resident on Naboo in Theed who has been locked out of their building.

Before you work on this challenge, we recommend working your way through The Skywalker Saga’s main story missions through each of the Episodes. The Uscru District is located on Coruscant, but it only unlocks after completing A Wrestle with Wesell in Episode II: Attack of the Clones. You can unlock this mission by completing Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Once you have access to the Uscru District, you can find the password inside the Corellian Cantina, which you can find on the north side of the lower area of the Uscru District.

Once inside this building, you’ll need a Protocol Droid to access the terminal to obtain the password. After receiving the password, return to Theed and use it on the terminal to open the lock. After walking into this building, you’ll find a Kyber Brick that you can take to add to your collection.