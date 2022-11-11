How to complete M-047 in Sonic Frontiers

Challenges that are scattered around the Starfall Islands in Sonic Frontiers are usually pretty easy to understand. That being said, every now and then, there is one that will cause a little bit of a headache because it doesn’t work the way that you envision it. One of those cases is on Ares Island with the challenge titled M-047, a simple ball and ring puzzle that has not been explained before this point. Here is how to complete it.

Related: Is there a New Game Plus in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

How to complete the M-047 challenge on Ares Island in Sonic Frontiers

When you arrive at the M-047 challenge on Ares Island in Sonic Frontiers, you first need to circle the small structure on the ground with your Cyloop ability. When you do this, a ball will appear above it with two rings in front of it. You have 40 seconds to hit the ball into those rings to complete the challenge.

Getting the ball into the rings is pretty simple; you just need to use Sonic’s homing attack on them. Line yourself up with the rings directly in front of you and the ball in between you. Attack the ball to send it forward. For the lower ring, jump before attacking to send it downward. For the upper ring, homing attack from the ground, and the ball will keep its elevation.

The hitboxes on the rings are pretty forgiving. You don’t need to get the entire ball into the ring for it to count. When it goes through, the ring will disappear, and you will hear a chime letting you know you have completed that part. When the ball reappears, send it through the second ring before your 40 seconds are up and this portion of the map will be revealed to you.