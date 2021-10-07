How to complete Mason operator mission Impulsive Insubordination in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Mason has arrived in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone as a new operator skin. You’ll be able to grab it by purchasing the Season 6 battle pass for 1,000 CP. When you buy it for any of these platforms, you’ll also unlock Mason’s operator mission, Impulsive Insubordination, gaining access to a pair of color skins that modify this character. You’ll need to work your way through these tasks, one at a time, to earn both recolors. This guide breaks down all of those objectives and the best way to achieve them.

Impulsive Insubordination

These are all tasks and rewards that you can earn as you complete Inpulsive Insubordination while using the Mason operator.

Objective 1: Get 25 eliominations 1,500 XP Barren Mason Skin

Objective 2: Get 5 kills using Lethal equipment 2,000 XP Fractal Emblem

Objective 3: Get 2 headshot kills in a single game 2,500 XP Double Threat Calling Card

Objective 4: Get 5 kills without dying 3,000 XP Canopy Mason Skin



For the first task, all you have to do is gain 25 eliminations. You can do this in any game mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer game modes or by battling your way through Call of Duty: Warzone maps. We highly recommend going with the Plunder game mode for Warzone to give yourself the most chances of survival.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second objective has you eliminating five other players using any lethal equipment. The more popular lethal weapon choices include claymores, frag grenades, C4, semtex, proximity mines, and thermite. You can use any of these against any opponent and progress through this mission.

For the third objective, you’ll need to get two headshots in a single game. Depending on your playstyle, this could be easier for larger maps where players regularly snipe each other. However, if you’re decent with a shotgun, you can probably knock this out in one of the smaller matches because there’s no weapon requirement. You can use any weapon you feel most comfortable with, making it an easy challenge. This is another good objective to complete in Warzone.

The final objective is to earn five kills without dying. Again, how you complete this is up to you, based on where you feel the most comfortable. Warzone could be a decent choice given how many players drop in the map and how quickly you can get the drop on them. Still, you might find it better to complete in a multiplayer match, avoiding the heartbreak of getting four kills and then dying during a Warzone match.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve completed all objectives, the two Mason recolor skins should be yours, and you’ll have earned a good amount of experience points.