How to complete Millicent’s quest in Elden Ring

Millicent is one of the many NPCs you can encounter in Elden Ring. She’ll have a quest you’ll be able to complete after you’ve cured her of the Scarlot Rot plaguing her body. Likewise, her questline becomes available after you’ve assisted Gowry in curing her of the Scarlot Rot. In this guide, we cover Millicent’s quest and everything you’ll need to do for it.

After you’ve cured Millicent of Scarlot Rot in the Church of the Plague, you can find her down below at Gowry’s shack. She’ll tell you she had an urge to show up there, and if you exhaust all of her dialogue, she’ll inform you she’s going on a journey.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Atlus Plateau

Millicent will have moved after you rest at another site of grace and revisit this location. Now, you can find her in the Atlus Plateau, and she’ll be willing to speak with you. Her location is north of the Lux Ruins, down the hill from this location. She’ll be standing on a hill near the Erdtree-Gazing Hill site of grace.

However, you’ll need to acquire the Valkyrie’s Prosthesis, which you can find in The Shaded Castle. It will be in the far back, protected by a Cleanrot Knight. You won’t have to enter the castle properly, but it will be available along the exterior.

After you have the Prosthesis, bring it back to Millicent. Now that she has the arm, you’ll need to make your way to the northeast, to a location called Dominula, Windmill Village. It’s the east of the Road of Iniquity Side Path, site of grace. You now need to reach the top of the hill, where you’ll battle against the Godskin boss, and a site of grace will appear after you beat it. Rest at the site of grace, and Millicent will appear nearby. Talk with her, and she’ll want you to call on her for aid in the future.

Hailgtree Medallions

The next time you’ll see Millicent might be for a long time. She’ll be on the Mountaintop of the Giants, alongside the Ancient Snow Valley Ruins site of grace. You can speak with her there. She’ll tell you she’s seeking at a fort to the north, where an individual uses a medallion to Haligtree. The location is called Castle Sol.

When you arrive, you’ll need to navigate to the top part of the Castle and fight against the boss there, Commander Niall. Upon defeating Niall, you’ll need to find the second half of the medallion, located at the Village of the Albinuriacs. There will be a pot set next to a tree, and you’ll need to hit it to reveal a man. who gives you the right half.

Now, with the finished medallion, you’ll want to use it at the Grand Lift of Rold, and you’ll reveal a hidden location. There, in the Forbidden Land, you’ll gain access to Ordina, Liturgical Town, and you’ll need to light the four flames in the town, similar to when you had to do it for Sellia when you first met Millicent.

After the four lights have been lit in the town, a Waygate will be available, and you can progress to an area known as the Prayer Room, and you’ll be able to speak with Millicent, and then you’ll need to proceed north to battle against a Defiled Root Monster. Once the boss has been defeated, you’ll then have to find a summon sign, where you’ll be taken to Millicent’s world and battle against four invaders, known as Millicent’s Sisters.

Relaod the area, and Millicent will appear on the ground. You then need to exhaust her dialogue and reload the location once again. There, you’ll receive the Unalloyed Gold Needle. Return to the Haligtree Roots site of grace, and then proceed back to this location, where you’ll have to battle against Malenia, Goddess of Rot.

Once you’ve beaten Malenia, the last thing to do is return to Gowry in his shack back in Sellia.