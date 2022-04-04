How to complete Missing Pieces in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After Anakin and Obi-Wan catch up to Zam Wesell after she attempts to assassinate Padme in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, it’s up to Obi-Wan to learn more about this nefarious plot. Obi-Wan will need to reach out to his old friend Dex in the Uscru District to learn more. In this guide, we detail what you need to do to complete Missing Pieces in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll be playing through this quest as Obi-Wan and R4-P17. You’ll need to make your way to Dex’s diner, which you can find on the northwest side of the Uscru District, in the upper levels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you reach this point, Dex will need some help with the customers in his shop. His droid broke down, and he needs to deliver the food to the customers. You’ll need to give each customer their specific food to progress further in the story.

The woman with orange hair, next to the Rodian, will want a Photon Fizzle, the bright green drink.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Duros, next to the previous woman, is looking for a Nuna drumstick.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The woman sitting across from the Mon Calamari ordered the Sic-Six layer cake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The lone customer sitting behind the woman who ordered the Sic-Six layer cake ordered the Jawa Juice.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final customer ordered the Shawda Clubb sandwich, and you can find them in the very back of the diner.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you hand out all of the required orders, Dex will reappear back into the diner. Walk up and speak with him regarding the Kamino Saberdart, learning about the weapon that Jango Fett used against Zam, following her chase with Obi-Wan and Anakin. Your next stop is to make your way to the Jedi Archives. You’ll need to make your way back to the Federal District on Coruscant, and then take a taxi to the Jedi Temple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at the Jedi Temple, head to the left side of the map and go into the Jedi Archives. There, you’ll have a terminal you can use with R4, and you can learn about Kamino. Return to the story point in the library to continue the mission. Now, your next step is to find Kamino in the Rishi Maze sector. You can reach this area by returning to the Federal District, making your way to your ship, and hyperspacing to the planet. While above Kamino, you’ll now have the chance to land at Tipoca City.

When you arrive at Tipoca City, you’ll need to speak with Lama Su, who welcomes you. They will give you a tour of the Kamino Facility, displaying the Clone army that has been prepared for the Jedi. Upon meeting Jango Fett and the Clones, you’ll have completed the mission.