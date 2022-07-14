How to complete mission three: Escape Artist in Escape Academy

Professor Slip is pretty easygoing. He doesn’t set up any deadly traps for you. All he wants is for you to break into the area where the Monument of Escape is and tag it. You’ll need to gather the supplies before you can place your signature on this great monument. Do you have what it takes to get through the gate and reach the goal? Let’s find out how great of an Escape Artist you are.

How to get the spray paint

First, you will need to get your hands on some spray paint. To do this, start by going into the studio on your left from where you start. Once inside, you will need to pick up a few items. Grab the following items in the room:

Paint-Stained Bananas – In the center cabinet

In the center cabinet Paint-Stained Cheese – On the stool by the easels

On the stool by the easels Paint-Stained Wine – Laying on the bag on the chair in front of the easels

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all the items, assemble them in the center of the studio on the table. After placing the items, look at them from behind to get the code 139. Enter this code on the lock on the cabinet to open it. Grab the Anti-Invisible Ink from inside the cabinet. Use the Anti-Invisible Ink on the blank wall to get a bunch of lines to appear like in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this part of the puzzle, you will need to trace the lines coming from the turnstiles on the left next to the door to the colors on the right. This will tell you what color to turn each of the turnstiles to. The turnstiles need to be in the following color order from top to bottom:

Red

Purple

Yellow

Green

After the code is put in, the door to the teacher’s office will open. Go inside, open the metal cabinet, and get your hands on the spray paint.

Getting to the monument

You aren’t done in the studio just yet. Before you leave, go to the left metal cabinet. Open it up and grab the piece of artwork called the Open Sesame Painting. Place the painting in the frame in the studio. This will shred the painting, leaving it in various strips on the platform beneath the frame. You will need to move the pieces of the artwork to recreate the painting before it got mixed up. It needs to look like the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the painting is put back together, you will get the code for the door next to the teacher’s office. The code is Right, Left, Right, Up, Down, Down. Input the code to open the door to what we will call the storage room. On the right side of the storage room, you will see a scanner that you can interact with. This will reveal images on the paintings behind it. Scan the first three paintings from left to right. This will reveal the images of the following statues:

Fountain

Cube

Keyhole

Go outside to the courtyard and look at the statues. You will see a yellow mark spray-painted on each of them. Remember these marks. Look at the last painting in the storage room to get the safe code. Press the following buttons in order to open the safe.

Center left button

Center right button

Bottom left button

With the safe open, you will be able to get your hands on the Strange Sculpture. You will also see the shape of a vase inside the safe. Unfortunately, you can’t pick this up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go out to the courtyard and place the Strange Sculpture on the door with the large face. This is the face’s nose. Look at the various vases to the left and right of the door to find ones that match up with the image inside the safe. Pay attention to the details of the faces above the vases. This will tell you how to position the face’s eyes, eyebrows, and mouth. You will need the face to be in the following position:

Eyes will both be looking down to the left (face’s left not yours)

Eyebrows will both need to be raised toward the left side of the face

Mouth should be slightly open

Screenshot by Gamepur

Knock on the door to open it and continue to what we will refer to as the statue room. When you enter the room, grab the keys on either side of the statue. If you look at the keys, they will be marked with the numbers 2 and 5. These keys add up to 7. Located the door with the number 7 above it and place the two keys in the locks to open it. The gate of the first room will be surrounded by silhouettes. Look at the silhouettes and match the statues in the room up with the direction the images are facing, like in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pick up the three keys in the door that opens and move on to the gate with the number 10 above it. Use the 7 and 3 keys to open the gate. The key to completing this room is to turn up the heads on the statues of the people in the paintings that were decapitated. Check the paintings around the gate for the answer, or look at the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Grab the key from the door that opens and use the last of your keys on the final gate. The key to completing the final room is to place the busts on the pedestals in order of their height. Use the paintings around the gateway to deduce which of the characters is the tallest and work your way down. The image below shows the statues in the correct order.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With the statues placed in the correct order, the door behind them will open. Follow the pathway up to the monument and interact with it. This will make you tag the monument with the spray paint you got earlier, completing the puzzle.