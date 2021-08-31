How to complete Misunderstood Mischief Special Research all tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Season of Mischief has started in Pokémon Go, and with it, a brand new season-long quest that players will have from September to November to complete. The season-long Special Research is called Misunderstood Mischief, and it will be available to all players in Pokémon Go starting on September 1 at 10 AM in your local time zone. You should not expect to complete it immediately. Instead, the many tasks will unravel throughout the season, likely tying to encounter the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa and the several events that you’ll need to complete. This guide breaks down all of the tasks and rewards you’re going to receive for this quest.

All Misunderstood Mischief tasks and rewards

Make sure to check your Today view to see what step you are on in the Misunderstood Mischief quest. There will be 16 tasks in total.

Task 1

Make 10 nice throws – 1 Incense

Use an incense – 10 Poké Balls

Take 3 Snapshots of Wild Psychic-type Pokémon – 10 Nanab berries

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP, and a Gothita encounter.

Task 2

Await Professor Williow to continue the next step in this quest.

We will be updating this guide throughout the Season of Mischief in Pokémon Go.