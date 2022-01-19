How to complete Nest Tracking missions in Rainbow Six Extraction

Nest Tracking missions are just one of the many missions you will take on in Rainbow Six Extraction. This mission type is mainly about stealth and is more difficult to complete if you are reckless. Take the silent approach and be victorious. Here is how you complete Nest Tracking missions in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you start a Nest Tracking mission, you will be told to hunt down multiple nests and place trackers on them. Of course, you won’t be given the locations of these nests. Search the area. You will mostly find the nests bundled together during these missions. It is not uncommon to find four in a single room.

When you get around the nests, be sure to approach the area stealthily. Remember to take out any enemies that might be lurking around. If you get spotted, you can still complete the mission and place the trackers, but you will need to contend with the nests spitting out enemies while you do. It is best to go in silently and not disturb the nests, so you don’t need to worry about the extra resistance. After all the trackers are placed, they will detonate. This will destroy the nests. After this, you are free to move on or extract.