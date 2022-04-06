There are multiple ships you can unlock and use throughout Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Some of the bigger ships you can find in the game are called Capital Ships, and these massive structures can be yours to fly around the galaxy. However, you need to unlock them first. For example, if you want to unlock the Death Star, you need to work on Operation: Stardust. This guide covers how to complete Operation: Stardust in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find Operation: Stardust on Yavin 4 at the Great Temple after completing all of Episode IV: A New Hope. First, you need to speak with the Rebel Engineer on the second level of the structure. Speak with them, and you can accept Operation: Stardust.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rebel Engineer wants you to find the Death Star’s plans and bring them back to him, preventing the Empire from creating more Death Stars. Hopefully. You can find the Death Star’s plans by heading to Coruscant in Grand Moff Tarkin’s offices. Then, head to the Coruscant Senate Building via the taxi service when you reach the Federal District.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, you’ll want to head to the west side of the Senate Building and speak with the troubled officer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It turns out someone already stole the plans well before you got there. You’ll need to find them if you want to steal the plans yourself and bring them back to the Rebel Alliance. The Thief stole them in an AT-ST. Return to the taxi service and fly back to the North Landing Pad.

You can find them close to the southeast part of the map. Follow the waypoints to the exact location, and you’ll speak with the Thief, who is trying to get off-world.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking with them, though, they’ll escape and runoff. You’ll need to chase after them, but they will reach their AT-ST. You’ll need to take it out by using the many grenades throughout the area to throw onto the AT-ST and blow it up, or use a Villain character who can throw them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating the Thief, speak with them, and you’ll obtain the plans. Now you can return to the Yavin 4, go back to the Rebel Engineer, and you can complete the quest.