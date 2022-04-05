How to complete Perilous Platforming challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are multiple challenges for you to find while exploring the galaxy far, far away in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These challenges offer numerous rewards, from Kyber Bricks, to characters and iconic ships you can fly throughout the galaxy. If you’re looking to unlock Jango Fett’s Starship, you’ll need to complete the Perilous Platforming challenge. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Perilous Platforming challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Perilous Platforming challenge while visiting Tipoca City on Kamino. You’ll need to work your way through Episode II: Attack of the Clones, and discover this location while playing as Obi-Wan Kenobi. You can later return to this location after completing Attack of the Clones.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the Perilous Platforming challenge on the same platform you fought Jango Fett. Here, you’ll also find the keys for Jango’s ship hanging out on multiple floating platforms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll want to make your way over to the left side of the platform and jump onto the floating platform when it comes by. We recommend using a Hero or Bounty Hunter character to make your life easier during this sequence. You’ll need to hop to all platforms until you reach the final one. Once you’re at the final one, you’ll need to time your jump onto the next floating platform and stick it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This final floating platform will take you to where you can find the keys, unlocking Jango Fett’s ship in your ship selection.