The many side quests and activities you can complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga can appear all over the place. You can find them as you progress through the main story and unlock new planets to explore. You can begin the Pod Chasing mission when you reach the Ewok Village on Endor. In this guide, we detail how to complete Pod Chasing in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this mission on the fourth level of the Ewok Village, on Endor. You’ll need a Protocol Droid to speak with Paploo.

Paploo wants you to grab multiple parts from around the galaxy and to bring them back to them so they can create a podracer. You’ll need to visit Tatooine and Bespin to find these parts.

Bespin

When you arrive at Cloud City on Bespin, you’ll want to head to the center of the map. You can choose to speak with the locals to narrow down your search for the parts or destroy them from the crates by yourself.

There will be a second set of parts in the shops on the lower levels of Bespin. However, the shopkeeper won’t sell them to you for a fair price unless they receive more customers. You can have Jedi or Sith character use the Jedi Mind Trick on NPCs to bring them to the shop, and lower the price.

Tatooine

When you arrive at Mos Espa on Tatooine, you’ll want to head to two locations. The one north of Mos Espa will require you to have a Protocol Droid speak with the Twi’Lek. They’ll offer to sell you parts, but only if you beat them at their race in town.

On the southwest side of the map, you’ll encounter a junkyard. To find the final parts, you’ll need to destroy the various broken-down podracing parts.

When you acquire all of the podracing parts that you need, you’ll be able to return to Paploo in Ewok Village by choosing to head back immediately. When you arrive, you’ll need to help put the podracer together for Paploo. After you’ve done that, you’ll need to agree to smuggle Paploo to Mos Espa so they can participate in the Boonta Eve Classic race.

After agreeing to smuggle Paploo, you’ll have to face off against a handful of Bounty Hunters who will attempt to prevent you from delivering them to Tatooine. Finally, when you arrive in Tatooine space, you’ll need to be a Protocol Droid to speak with the Astromech pilot and complete the quest.