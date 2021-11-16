How to complete Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will release on November 19, and to celebrate the remastered game, Pokémon Go is holding an in-game event. You’ll be able to capture several Sinnoh Pokémon during the entire event, and many of them will be appearing in the wild for you to catch, along with raids, Field Research task rewards, and inside of 7km eggs. There’s also going to be a Collection Challenge you need to complete during the event. Here’s all the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go.

The entire Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event will be happening from November 16 to 21.

These are all of the Pokémon you need to catch before the event ends to complete the challenge.

Chimchar wearing a Dawn hat

Chimchar wearing a Lucas hat

Piplup wearing a Dawn hat

Piplup wearing a Lucas hat

Turtwig wearing Dawn hat

Turtwig wearing Lucas hat

The Pokémon you need to find for this challenge are all of the event ones. The three starter Pokémon for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl wear the Lucas and Dawn hats, the main character choices you choose when you start the game.

These six Pokémon show up at different times at specific parts of the event. For Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig wearing a Lucas hat for the Part 1: Brilliant Diamond event, you can find them in the wild. However, for the Part 2: Shining Pearl event, they’ll only be available from specific Field Research tasks. The same goes for the Pokémon wearing Dawn’s hat but in reverse. Chimchar, Piplup, and Turtwig wearing Dawn’s hat will only be available in Field Research tasks during the Part 1: Brilliant Diamond event, but they will be spawning in the wild during the Part 2: Shining Pearl event.

It completely varies on what part of the event it is. Part 1: Brilliant Diamond will take place from November 16 to 18, and Part 2: Shining Pearl will be happening from November 18 to 21. After you complete this collection challenge, you’ll receive 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Froslass.