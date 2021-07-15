How to complete Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Cave Habitat Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Fest 2021 two-day event is a time for Pokémon Go players to celebrate the mobile game and everything that’s happened throughout the year. It will be from July 17 to 18, and it will be ticketed event, so make sure to grab a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket before trying to jump into the festivities. On the first day, July 17, from 10 AM to 6 PM, there will be four rotating habitats featuring various Pokémon for an hour. These habitats give you a chance to encounter rare Pokémon you normally wouldn’t find. There will also be a Collection Challenge for each habitat. In this guide, we will detail how to complete the Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Cave Habitat Collection Challenge.

The Pokémon featured in this Collection Challenge are all spawning during the Cave habitat, which we’ve listed here. Many of them will be spawning in the wild, but some of them will be attracted to an active incense. Therefore, you want to make sure you have this item activated on your character during the Cave habitat hour. If you don’t, you might miss out on your chance to grab all of the Pokémon featured on the list. The Cave habitat will be featured at 1 PM and then at 5 PM in your time zone.

We will be updating this guide to reflect all of the Pokémon you need to capture to complete the Go Fest 2021: Cave Habitat Collection Challenge.