All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Cave habitat Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go – Wild and incense boosted

For Pokémon Go Fest 2021, you’ll be given a chance to encounter various rare and legendary Pokémon that are typically tricky to encounter in Pokémon Go. From July 17 to 18, it’s a two-day event that gives you the chance to enrich your Pokémon Go collection and give you even more candy to power up your favorite choices. For the first day, there will be four habitats appearing for an hour, and they’re going to be rotating out. The final habitat in the rotation is the Cave. In this guide, we’re going to detail all Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Cave habitat Pokémon spawns that you can capture, both in the wild and while you have an active incense item.

If you want to participate in Pokémon Go Fest 2021, you will want to make sure you have purchased a ticket for the event. You will not be able to benefit from the various habitat rotations, Pokémon spawns, and special research projects for those who do not. The Cave habitat is expected to have several Dark, Ground, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon appearing during the hour.

We will be updating this guide to feature all of the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Cave habitat spawns when that information is revealed during the event.

These are all Pokémon spawns appearing in the wild while the Cave habitat is happening.

Deino

Roggenrola

Stunfisk

These are all of the boosted Pokémon spawns appearing during the Cave habitat hour while you have an incense activated.

Absol

Galvantula

Gardevoir

Umbreon

The Cave habitat will be rotating twice on July 17. It will be appearing at 1 PM and at 5 PM in your local time zone. Again, you will want to make sure you purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket to participate in the event and benefit from these boosted spawns.