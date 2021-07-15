How to complete Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Ocean Beach Habitat Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a massive two-day event in Pokémon Go where trainers have the chance to earn exclusive rewards and even more Pokémon that are typically rare and difficult to find. This is a ticketed event, which means you want to make sure you have a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 before the event kicks off from July 17 to 18. On the first day, July 17, four rotating habitats featured exclusive Pokémon for players to capture. Alongside these habitats, hours are Collection Challenges where you need to catch all of the Pokémon on the list during the event. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of the Pokémon you need to catch to complete the Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Ocean Beach Habitat Collection Challenge.

The Pokémon on the Go Fest 2021: Ocean Beach Habitat Collection Challenge have a much higher chance of appearing during the specific habitat hour. We’ve listed out all of the Pokémon featured in the Ocean Beach habitat over here. These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild, but many of them are also attracted to incense, which you want to make sure you activate so you capture them all. Without incense, you might find that finishing this collection is a little difficult. The Ocean Beach habitat will be happening at 12 PM and 4 PM in your local time zone.

We’ll be updating this portion of the guide once we learn the entire Collection Challenge list for Pokémon Go Fest 2021: Ocean Beach habitat.