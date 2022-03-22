How to complete Pride of the Aesir in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Pride of the Aesir is the mission that you’ve been building to since the start of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. Sinmara has finally noted Havi’s actions, and she’s willing to exchange Baldr for what he’s stolen. This guide explains how to complete the quest so that you don’t get stuck on the final boss.

Step 1: Light the torch

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head to the quest marker and light the brazier on the left-hand side of the bridge. Let the cutscene play out, then charge the fort. Havi is angry, and it makes sense to slash your way through the enemies you encounter as brutally as possible. Eventually, you’ll enter a prison, where the true torment begins.

Step 2: Explore the prison, then rescue Baldr

Screenshot by Gamepur

This prison is a maze of locked doors. Thankfully, you can find most of the keys in the central room where the main guard is stationed. Collect the keys from each pedestal and search the cells systematically. A few of them have hidden areas behind them that aren’t essential to this quest but do provide you with some additional loot and gear. When you’ve opened and explored each cell, it’s time to open Baldr’s.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Let the cutscene play and then follow SInmara down the stairs. More Muspel enemies will attack, but they’re nothing compared to the battle you’re about to have.

Step 3: Kill Sinmara

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the final boss fight with Sinmara. She’s an incredibly tough enemy and will use more and more abilities the lower her health drops. The first part of the fight is like any other. You need to hit her and dodge her attacks. Try to get a stun attack in if you can, but it’s not essential.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Soon, Sinmara will start retreating from the arena and throwing fireballs. These are easy to dodge, but you’ll need to use the dodge button. You can’t run out of the line of fire. She doesn’t do this for long, so dodge what you can, and use the Power of Muspelheim if you have it because it will lessen the damage you take.

Finally, Sinmara will begin summoning other Muspel warriors into the fight. You need to kill them as quickly as possible because she’ll drain their life to restore her own. This extends the fight somewhat until you figure out what to do. You need to hit Sinmara even with all the other Muspels in the arena. Eventually, you’ll kill her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final part of this quest sees Havi killing enemies he’s already slain in his journey to try to save his son. It’s an interesting encounter that shows Havi’s self-centered ambitions and how they’ve cost him everything. However, no matter how many enemies he slays, there will always be more. After this, Eivor awakens, and you’ll be back in Ravensthorpe, the quest completed.