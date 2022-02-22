How to complete Pristine Bellowback contract in Horizon Forbidden West

You’ll encounter a handful of contracts and side quests while exploring Horizon Forbidden West. A notable contract you’ll encounter while visiting the Stillsands region is for a Pristine Bellowback. You’ll meet with Runda, who can offer you this contract, and you’ll want to make sure you pay close attention to what you need to do. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Pristine Bellowback contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

After accepting the quest, you’ll need to visit a Bellowback region directly north of Runda and her camp. You can find it on your map when taking the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach this location, you’ll find that you’ll be facing off against an Acid Bellowback. Your goal to complete this contract is to defeat this Bellowback without destroying the large Sac on its back or around its neck. This means avoiding these two areas throughout the entire fight. If these are destroyed, you’ll be unable to harvest these components, and thus you’ll have to find another Bellowback or restart the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These machines are weak against Purgewater arrows. We highly recommend using these two to make the fight against it much easier and ensure you can promptly defeat it. You’ll want to avoid using any Acid damage against it. After defeating the Bellowback, you can return to Runda to complete the contract.