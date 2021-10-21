How to complete Rendezvous 1 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

Rendezvous 1 is the fifth and final Milestone in Phase one of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you need to reach the first Rendezvous Point for the Expedition, which is easier said than done. But that’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you get there as fast as possible.

Follow the stars

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the first Rendezvous Point in this Expedition, you need to repair the Hyperdrive for your starship. The resources required to repair your Hyperdrive are easy to find all over the starting planet for Expedition 4: Emergence. Follow the other Milestones in the Expedition, and you should fix your Hyperdrive quite quickly. Once you’ve warped to your first new system, you’ll complete the Into The Black Milestone and the Hyperdrive will be repaired by that point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once your Hyperdrive is repaired, you need to warp through a few systems until you reach the Rendezvous Point indicator on the galactic map. You’ll then need to visit the planet where the Rendezvous Point indicator has settled in this system. Speed your way over to it and land as close to the marker as you can.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the analyzer, and you’ll eventually reach an abandoned building. When we found it, the place was surrounded by messages left by other players who had already found the location. You’ll likely experience something similar since these persist across all versions. Arriving at the site will trigger the completion of the Milestone. Then, you’ll be able to claim 500 Nanites, three Inventory Slots, and a Supreme Hyperdrive Upgrade from the Expedition Menu.