How to complete Return to Silverwastes Achievement in Guild Wars 2

The Silverwastes in Guild Wars 2 have long been one of the favorite maps for farming loot, events, and Gold. Filled with a ton of events, frequent Commander-led event trains, and interesting landscapes, the map has plenty to offer. It is also one of the maps players need to complete for the Legendary Trinket, Prismatic Champion’s Regalia. This map is also the starting point and gateway to the first Guild Wars 2 expansion, Heart of Thorns. This means that the events and exploration of this map can all be done on foot. This guide will detail how to complete Return to Silverwastes 1 in Guild Wars 2.

How to complete the Story Missions for Return to Silverwastes 2

The Living World Season 2 can be purchased for completion for Gems. Players can exchange in-game Gold for Gems through the Black Lion Trading Post, or they can use real money if they don’t have enough Gold. The exchange rate for Gold to Gems is based on the current market rate of the game.

You’ll need to complete the following Episodes from Living World Season 2:

Complete the story mission Caithe’s Reconnaissance Squad in Living World Season 2 Episode 5

Complete the story mission Hidden Arcana in Living World Season 2 Episode 5

Complete the story mission Tracking the Aspect Masters in Living World Season 2 Episode 6

Complete the story mission Into the Labyrinth in Living World Season 2 Episode 6.

How to complete the achievements for Return to Silverwastes in Guild Wars 2

Once you have completed the Story quests, you will need to complete and obtain certain items across the map. Silverwastes is a complex map with several layers which make it tricky to navigate. This can be made easier by using Gliding, or, a Mount if you have those unlocked. Alternatively, you can run on foot and use the Waypoints to get around.

Return to the Silverwastes: Crop Harvester

Harvest plants 20 times in the Silverwastes. Plants or crops are easy to find on your Mini-Map as they will appear as small green and leafy icons. You must ensure that you have a harvesting or gathering tool equipped with spares if you don’t have an infinite-use one.

Return to Silverwastes: Ore Miner

You must mine any ore 50 times in order to complete this achievement. Ore is easy to find by looking at your Mini-Map. A small gray lump indicates ore. You must ensure that you have a harvesting or gathering tool equipped with spares if you don’t have an infinite-use one.

Return to Silverwastes: Woodland Management

You’ll need to log wood 50 times. Loggable trees will be shown on your Mini-Map as three stacked logs. You must ensure that you have a harvesting or gathering tool equipped with spares if you don’t have an infinite-use one.

Return to Silverwastes Local Response

You must complete ten events to finish this achievement. Fortunately, the Silverwastes are filled with achievements, and there is almost always a Commander or a Mentor running event trains. You can also quite easily find events by asking in map chat, using LFG, or running around until you find some.

Return to Silverwastes: Treasure Hunter

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to open ten buried chests. These chests can only be unearthed by using a Silverwastes Shovel, which you will mainly earn through event completion rewards. However, a single unearthed chest can be looted by anyone around, so if you’re following a Commander, they’ll be able to show you where to go and dig up the chests for you. To open the chests, you’ll need Skeleton Keys.

Return to Silverwastes: Reconquer the Hidden Depths

Screenshot by Gamepur

This achievement can only be completed once the map Meta event The Breach and Vinewrath have been completed. While the area is accessible, you’ll have to collect key fragments which drop from Lesser Nightmare Pods. Additionally, the achievement is only completed once you’ve opened the Great Nightmare Pod.