How to complete Riding for Glory in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Oskoreia Festival

Oskoreia Festival introduces three new activities for players to earn Tokens from in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. While each one is an interesting new take on activities from past festivals, Riding for Glory is one of the most exciting. This guide will explain how to complete the activity and make the most of your time with it.

Hit every target

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Riding for Glory, you need to ride a horse through a series of gates within a time limit. There are targets for you to shoot along the route that will increase your time. You need to hit as many of these as possible to complete the course and earn the most Tokens from the activity. Some targets will be in the middle of the gates you need to ride through, and some will be to the side. Make sure you hit all of them with an arrow because smashing through on your horse doesn’t seem to increase your timer.

Towards the end of the course, there are dozens of targets for you to hit. Hitting each of them will massively increase your timer and help you get to the gold medal for the activity. When you finish, you’ll pick up 40 tokens for the top score.