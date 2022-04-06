Many of the side quests you find in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have you helping out the many people you can find throughout the galaxy. These are also an excellent way to unlock new starships and characters for you to use throughout the game. For example, the Run Run Runyip side quest will allow you to unlock Mon Mothma, one of the many leaders of the Rebel Alliance. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Run Run Runyip in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You’ll need to wait until you complete all of Episode IV: A New Hope before finding this mission. After you’ve done that, return to the Great Temple on Yavin 4 and head to the second floor. In the room closest to the south, right at the center, will be Mon Mothma. Speak with her using a Bounty Hunter character to begin the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mon Mothma will have you taking down three Runyips that have been invading the base. You’ll need to locate all three to complete the quest. You can find them in three locations outside of the Great Temple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach each location, you’ll find the Runyips causing plenty of problems with the Rebels. You’ll need to take them out and then collect them after they lose all of their health.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve collected all three Runyips, return to Mon Mothma back at her original location. Someone used a plant to cause these Runyips to go wild. You’ll need to find suspicious-looking planets to prevent this from happening in the future. You’ll want to head outside the Great Temple and climb the exterior. There, you’ll find the plant attached to the outside of the temple. After destroying the plants, collect the seeds to prevent it from happening again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When all plants have been destroyed, a final one will appear. You’ll need to head to the location to learn who’s been planting them, and they will defend themselves when you arrive.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the final enemy has been defeated, Mon Mothma will appear. Speak with her to complete the quest, and you’ll have the chance to unlock her.