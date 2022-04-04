How to complete Statue Spin Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The galaxy is a big place in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and if you’re willing to put some effort into it, you can help clean it up. The statues in Theed Palace are in disarray, and they’re not facing the correct way. You’ll need to help the Palace guard put them back on correctly. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete Statue Spin in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Before you can start the Statue Spin Challenge, you’ll need to complete the Statues in a State challenge, which is where you find all of the mission statue pieces and put them together. You can start that challenge by speaking to the Theed guard standing outside of the Palace on Theed, Naboo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the Statues in a State challenge, all of the statues that were broken will face incorrect ways, and buttons will reveal themselves underneath each statue. To set them correctly, on the statue closest to the guard, click the button once. This will correct the first statue. Then, go to only one of the other broken statues. It will not matter if it is one of on the left or right side. When you make it to that statue, click that button twice. This will move the last statues twice, putting them in the correct position.

After you’ve done that, return to the Theed Palace guard, and you’ll receive another Kyber Brick from them.