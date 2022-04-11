Some knowledge needs to be protected, especially if those who would take it plan to do something evil. In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll need to help Jocasta Nu with helping to protect the knowledge of the Jedi Temple. This guide will detail how to complete Stolen Knowledge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Before you can work on this quest, you’ll need to make sure you complete the Secret of the Archives and Secret of the Archives II puzzles, which take place in the Jedi Temple’s library on Coruscant. After you complete those, Jocasta Nu will need a Bounty Hunter’s help in completing the Stolen Knowledge quest. Make sure you use a Bounty Hunter character when speaking with her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After agreeing to help Jocasta, she’ll need you to search around the temple to see if anyone noticed anything out of place from the individuals who stole the holocrons. Step outside of the Jedi Library, and you’ll have a small search radius to speak with others to ask if they may have seen anything suspicious.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve spoken with everyone, head outside the temple, and you can visit someone to speak with near the taxis at the base of the Jedi Temple. The civilian will tell you that the individual who left the temple with a suspicious bag went to the Uscru District. When you arrive, head west of your position and speak with the individual next to the green fog to learn that the individual with the bag went to Mos Espa on Tatooine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, you’ll have a small search radius to find the Bounty Hunter. You’ll want to speak with the Twi’Lek, to the south of the search area to learn that the Bounty Hunter’s next stop was Naboo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

On Naboo, you’ll need to head to the northwest of the hanger. Right before the bridge to the north part of the town, you can speak with a civilian who gives you the direction of where to find the Bounty Hunter, who is not too far away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your hunt will lead you to the outside of the Theed Palace, where a guardsman will point out the Bounty Hunter scaled the top of a building on the other side of town.

When you arrive at the location the guard pointed out, make your way to the northside of the building and use your grappling hook to make it to the top. You’ll meet Aurra Sing, the Bounty Hunter behind the heist.

After talking with Aurra, she’ll attempt to escape, and you’ll need to chase after her, shooting her with your blaster to slow her down. Once her health reaches zero, you can speak with her and obtain the stolen Holocrons. Unfortunately, she threw them into space. So, you’ll need to find them in space to obtain the holocrons. They will be in Naboo Space. In space, you can find the Holocrons at any locations with the gold rings around them which do not appear on your map. Fly your ship to these locations to pick up all of the Holocrons, and then you can return to the Jedi Temple on Coruscant.

You can return all of the Holocrons to Jocasta Nu and complete the quest at the temple.