How to complete The Abducted Blacksmith side quest in Weird West

The Abducted Blacksmith mission is one of the first side quests you can do in Weird West — but some may no longer have it available. This is because, once the quest is accepted, players will have a brief window of time to complete it. It makes sense considering the mission consists of a grieving wife asking protagonist Jane Bell to find her kidnapped husband, Grackle’s blacksmith, before it is too late.

You can start The Abducted Blacksmith by speaking to the wife, Tammy Taylor, in the north end of Grackle. The quest will give you only five in-game days to rescue the husband and a majority of this time will be used when traveling — so be mindful of how many places you head to during this mission. But as long as you still have at least three days left, you should have more than enough time to get this done.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Blacksmith is located in Greenwood Run, trapped in a cage by the Stillwater gang. Those just starting out can discover this town simply by playing through the story and following tracks that lead to it. Be forewarned, the blacksmith’s cage is heavily guarded, so we recommend looting or buying around 50 bullets before heading in. To make matters worse, the cage will also require either three lockpicks or its dedicated key. You can find this Prisoner Cage Key beyond a hidden cellar door in the house closest to the cage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should then be able to free the blacksmith and follow him to Grackle to meet back with his wife and complete the quest. With her husband now out of harm’s way, Tammy will reward you with a two-star Copper Quill & Medley Spiritstouch pistol — a weapon with 22 damage, a 12-round magazine, and a blazing fast fire rate.

Related: How to upgrade your weapons in Weird West